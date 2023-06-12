FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of FREYR Battery worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 1,724,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.