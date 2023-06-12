Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for 1.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Vontier worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vontier by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,973 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Vontier by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

