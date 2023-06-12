Front Street Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.41. 5,354,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,130. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

