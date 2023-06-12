G999 Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,654.69 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

