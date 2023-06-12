Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Up 1.0 %

Genpact stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Genpact has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,997,028.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,904,645. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Genpact by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.