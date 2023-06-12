Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 450.0% in May

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

ETCG traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. 94,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

