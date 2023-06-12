Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.3 %

HOG traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $33.29. 1,983,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $42,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.