Head to Head Analysis: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hims & Hers Health and SHL Telemedicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 3 6 0 2.67 SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus price target of $11.91, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health -9.65% -18.97% -15.81% SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and SHL Telemedicine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $526.92 million 3.58 -$65.68 million ($0.29) -31.03 SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SHL Telemedicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, biotin, and collagen protein supplements in the wellness category; moisturizer, serums, and face wash in the skincare category; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. In addition, it offers medical consultation services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

