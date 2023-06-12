Head to Head Survey: ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and ZOZO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $96.85 million 1.53 -$22.54 million ($0.63) -5.94 ZOZO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZOZO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZOZO 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 1stdibs.Com and ZOZO, as reported by MarketBeat.

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than ZOZO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and ZOZO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -26.30% -22.73% -16.95% ZOZO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats ZOZO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc. operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall. In addition, it engages in the advertisement business. The company was formerly known as Start Today Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ZOZO, Inc. in October 2018. ZOZO, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. ZOZO, Inc. is a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation.

