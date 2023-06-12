Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of HEGIY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.45. 7,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4584 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

