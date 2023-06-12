Heron Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,298 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.76. 4,888,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,047. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

