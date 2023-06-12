Heron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after acquiring an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,949 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJJ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
