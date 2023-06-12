Heron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,750,000 after acquiring an additional 297,990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 120,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.