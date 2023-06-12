Heron Financial Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.1% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.05. 1,523,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.



