Heron Financial Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.49. 676,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

