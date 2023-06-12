Heron Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,614,185.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,018,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

