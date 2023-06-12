Heron Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.16. 294,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,581. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

