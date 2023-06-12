Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 26,092 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 467,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,603 shares during the period.

PIE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,260. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

