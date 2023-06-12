Heron Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Heron Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,479. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Citigroup increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

