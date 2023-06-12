HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 127,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,509. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,513.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,903.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

