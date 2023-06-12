HSBC Downgrades Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Chervon Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of Chervon stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Chervon has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
About Chervon
