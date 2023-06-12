HSBC Downgrades Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Chervon Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of Chervon stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Chervon has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers power tools and its accessories for consumer, professionals, and industrial users, as well as original design manufacturer customer; and outdoor tools and its accessories for professional and mass-market users.

