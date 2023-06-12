Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Hysan Development Stock Down 0.3 %
HYSNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.