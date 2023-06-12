Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Hysan Development Stock Down 0.3 %

HYSNY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

