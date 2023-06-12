IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CAO Sells $484,194.71 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $484,194.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. 3,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

IES Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IES by 172.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 536.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

