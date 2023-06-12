IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CAO Sells $484,194.71 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 9,221 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $484,194.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,849.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IES Stock Performance
NASDAQ IESC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. 3,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
