Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,297 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.59% of Illinois Tool Works worth $418,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,861,000 after purchasing an additional 158,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $239.77. 692,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,836. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

