Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 634.8% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Infinite Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NFNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,284. Infinite Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinite Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,137,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 8,371.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,071,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,799 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 39.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 158,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 426,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinite Acquisition Company Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Infinite Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

