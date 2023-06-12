Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $78,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57.

On Friday, April 21st, Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 724,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $762.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.51. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

