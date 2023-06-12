Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $57.77. 381,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,840. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 297,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 125,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

