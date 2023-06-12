Insider Selling: Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VGR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,399. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Vector Group by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,894 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 332,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

