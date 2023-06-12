Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 1,685,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,070. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

