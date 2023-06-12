Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 355,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

