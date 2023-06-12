Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629,731 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,096,000 after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,945,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,882,000 after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

ICE traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.50. 2,903,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

