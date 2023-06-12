inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 170,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $288.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Featured Articles

