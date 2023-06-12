inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
inTEST Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 170,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $288.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Activity at inTEST
In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.