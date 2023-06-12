InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVIV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.83. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

