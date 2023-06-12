IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,419 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.96. 25,266,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,836,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

