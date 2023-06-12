IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after buying an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,487,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,874,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.12. 3,733,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,540. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

