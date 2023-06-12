IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
IRIDEX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,767. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.23.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Read More
