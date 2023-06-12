iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.13. 5,749,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

