iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $434.25

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $434.25 and last traded at $434.23, with a volume of 2544798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $430.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

