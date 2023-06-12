iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.5% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.87 on Monday, hitting $434.41. 4,287,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

