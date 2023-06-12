iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,677,000 after buying an additional 170,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,724. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.