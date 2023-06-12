iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.85

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.85 and last traded at $130.83, with a volume of 1011694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.33.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

