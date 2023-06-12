Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. 8,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.