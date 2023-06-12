JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $93.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.79.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,038. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.