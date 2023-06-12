JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Target Price to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEC. Barclays raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.67) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 203.20 ($2.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 257.87 ($3.21). The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.47.

Insider Activity at ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £927,592.56 ($1,153,148.38). 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

