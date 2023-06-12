JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $97.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.77.

DUK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 649,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

