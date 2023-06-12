Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003070 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $453.38 million and $20.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 568,296,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,289,091 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.