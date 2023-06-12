Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Buys £49,987 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.00) per share, with a total value of £49,987 ($62,141.97).

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 1,852 ($23.02) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,363.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,647.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,631.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Keywords Studios plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,729 ($21.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.99).

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 392.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

