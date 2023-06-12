Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,577,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,417,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.02. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $360.59.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

