Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,494,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 230,544 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SSO stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $58.33.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

