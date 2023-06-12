Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. International Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. 254,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,382. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.