Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 504 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

SO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,351,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

